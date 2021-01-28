Ep. 83: गुपचुप बातें. Politics of Secure Messaging.

WhatsApp’s change in privacy policy attracted a lot of attention over the last couple of weeks. While some people migrated to Signal, most others ended up with all three — WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal — on their phones. So in this #By2 episode, we discuss the narratives surrounding privacy in India. We also discuss if mandating interoperability of messaging platforms is a way out of the current situation. In the second section, we respond to two listeners’ questions on fiscal deficit and design thinking.

व्हाट्सएप्प की प्राइवेसी नीति ने काफी हल्ला मचाया पिछले दो हफ़्तों में । तो इस #By2 एपिसोड में हम इसी मामले की तह तक जा रहे है । एपिसोड के दूसरे हिस्से में हमने अपने दो श्रोता – कृष्णा और राघव – के सवालों पर चर्चा की ।

What you need to know about Whatsapp’s new privacy policy, Shruti Dhapola, The Indian Express

Interoperability as a tool for competition regulation, Ian Brown

Budget Deficits and National Debt, LK Jha Memorial Lecture by Martin Feldstein

How Trendsetters Shaped India’s Massive Sanitation Campaign, on Christina Bicchieri’s work on Social Norms and Design Thinking in Indian Public Policy

