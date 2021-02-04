Ep. 84: डेटा शोषण से बचे कैसे

Economist Ronald Coase said that “If you torture the data long enough, it will confess.” With data being used in narratives all around us, this quote has never been more salient. So in this episode, Karthik Shashidhar (@karthiks) returns to Puliyabaazi to discuss some common pitfalls of data analysis and how to avoid them.

आंकड़ों का सहारा लेकर कई सच्ची झूठी कहानियाँ बनाई जा सकती हैं। इसीलिए डेटा साक्षरता ज़रूरी है आज के दौर में। तो इस एपिसोड में कार्तिक शशिधर चर्चा कर रहे है आँकड़ों के सही इस्तेमाल पर।

