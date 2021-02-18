Ep. 86: दलित पूंजीवाद. Dalit Capitalism.

Well-known journalist, author, and entrepreneur Chandran Bhan Prasad (@cbhanp) is on Puliyabaazi to discuss his latest book What is Ambedkarism?. Mr Prasad makes a case for capitalism as a way for achieving Dalit empowerment. In this episode, we also discuss Ambedkar’s ideas on dalit politics and economics.

इस एपिसोड में हमने चर्चा की प्रसिद्ध पत्रकार, लेखक, और विचारक चंद्रभान प्रसाद (@cbhanp) से. इस पुलियाबाज़ी में उन्होंने अपनी नई किताब What is Ambedkarism? और दलित पूंजीवाद के महत्व पर विस्तार से बातें की.

