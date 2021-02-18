Ep. 86: दलित पूंजीवाद. Dalit Capitalism.

Well-known journalist, author, and entrepreneur Chandran Bhan Prasad (@cbhanp) is on Puliyabaazi to discuss his latest book What is Ambedkarism?. Mr Prasad makes a case for capitalism as a way for achieving Dalit empowerment. In this episode, we also discuss Ambedkar’s ideas on dalit politics and economics.
इस एपिसोड में हमने चर्चा की प्रसिद्ध पत्रकार, लेखक, और विचारक चंद्रभान प्रसाद (@cbhanp) से. इस पुलियाबाज़ी में उन्होंने अपनी नई किताब What is Ambedkarism? और दलित पूंजीवाद के महत्व पर विस्तार से बातें की.
For more:
-
What is Ambedkarism?, book by Chandra Bhan Prasad
-
Defying the Odds: The Rise of Dalit Entrepreneurs, book by Devesh Kapur, D Shyam Babu, and Chandra Bhan Prasad
-
Ideas for India Podcast episode with Chandra Bhan Prasad
-
Dr BR Ambedkar’s Writings and Speeches, Volume 17, Part-1 has the Scheduled Castes Federation Manifesto that we discuss in the episode.
-
Dalit Diary, a weekly column at the Pioneer that Chandra Bhan Prasad wrote.
