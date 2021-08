The Chinese state is cracking down on the ‘barbaric growth’ of its tech companies. Twenty-five apps from Chinese tech giant Didi were removed from Chinese app stores last week. Rohan Seth talks to Manoj Kewalramani to understand what’s driving this dramatic move by China’s authorities.

Link to Manoj’s book:

https://www.amazon.in/Smokeless-War-Chinas-Geopolitical-Dominance/dp/9354350941/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=smokeless+war&qid=1626099778&sr=8-1