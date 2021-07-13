Ep. 616: India, the Moon and the Artemis Accords

Humans have always been fascinated by the Moon, but have never managed to agree on a common set of rules governing our activities on the lunar surface. As outer space becomes increasingly commercialized, competitive, and contested, the US is pushing for the Artemis Accords, a series of bilateral agreements, meant to lay down rules for lunar activity. While Russia and China have publicly expressed their skepticism, India is yet to take a stand on signing the Accords.

Nitansha Bansal, Aditya Ramanathan and Aditya Pareek discuss the advantages and drawbacks of the Accords and examine the choices that lie ahead for India.