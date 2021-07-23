Ep. 623: Bangladesh – The New Miracle Economy?

Bangladesh’s per capita GDP has been on a rise as it emerges as the garment factory of the world. Has Bangladesh defied the received wisdom that countries outside East-Asia and Europe can’t have an export-led growth? Sarthak Pradhan and Apurva Kumar discuss the new miracle economy of Bangladesh and the factors that contributed to its growth story.

Further readings:

Noah Smith on Bangladesh’s industrial policy

ADB’s report on Bangladesh’s export-led growth

Arvind Subramanian on Bangladesh miracle

Kaushik Basu on Bangladesh’s economic growth