What if the South Indian empire of Vijayanagara had won the fateful Battle of Talikota in 1565? The answer is more complex than we might think. Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan explore the culture, society, and geopolitics of the Vijayanagara empire and its nayaka successors in search of answers.

Links mentioned in the episode:

Anirudh’s alternate history exercise.

Anirudh’s video on Talikota

Season finale of Yuddha for a deep-dive into the last days of Vijayanagara