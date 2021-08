While the Pegasus spyware scandal has led to discussions in India on government surveillance and privacy, it is also important to take note of what this means for India’s cyber defence capabilities. In this episode, Nitansha Bansal and Nitin Pai discuss what issues the Pegasus row has brought to light for India’s defence strategists and policymakers.

Further readings:

Technopolitik Newsletter

Nitin Pai’s article on Pegasus