Ep. 642: India’s Reverse Migration

According to the latest CMIE estimates, there has been a reverse migration of labour from the manufacturing sector to the agriculture sector due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. The loss of jobs in small and medium manufacturing units have resulted in people going back to their farms and thus engaging in less productive employment.

In this episode, Suman Joshi and Apurva Kumar discuss the latest trend of reverse migration of labour in India.

