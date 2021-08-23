Ep. 644: What did the Kakatiyas do for us?

From 160 years, the often forgotten medieval Kakatiya kingdom sprawled across modern Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Odisha and Karnataka. In its brief life, this extraordinary kingdom experimented with new forms of political organisation and warfighting, while commissioning architectural marvels.

Anirudh Kanisetti takes us through the birth of the Kakatiya dynasty, its extraordinary rise, and its violent fall.

Links mentioned in the episode:

Anirudh’s collab with Shashanka Mouli on the Ramappa Temple here.

Book – Precolonial India in Practice: Society, Region, and Identity in Medieval Andhra