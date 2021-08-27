Ep. 648: An Indian 5G Standard?

Arjun Gargeyas, Research Analyst with Takshashila’s High-Tech Geopolitics programme, wrote an article about 5Gi, India’s domestic 5G standard. Using a unique feature called Low Mobility Large Cell (LMLC), which significantly enhances the signal transmission range of a base station for a service provider, 5Gi, attempts to address a crucial challenge to technology accessibility in India.

But do the costs of a local standard in emerging technology outweigh the benefits? Is everyone in the country onboard with 5Gi? What challenges will the already floundering telecom industry in India face if 5Gi is made mandatory?

Atish Padhy talks to Arjun Gargeyas to answer these questions.

Further Readings: