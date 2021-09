Ep. 653: Pottery for the Gods: The Worship of Ayyanar in Rural Tamil Nadu

Every year, hundreds of clay sculptures of horses, cows, and bulls are dedicated across Tamil Nadu to the god Ayyanar. Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to photographer and filmmaker Julie Wayne about the worship of this deity and what it tells us about local religions and transforming economies in rural Tamil Nadu.

Contact Julie for access to the documentary From Earth to Earth, about the potters involved in the celebrations of Ayyanar: http://juliewayne.net/contact/