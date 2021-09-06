Ep. 654: Can India Mediate Between Russia and Japan?

Trilateral engagement between Russia, India and Japan is emerging, with Pacific Russia and the Russian Far East at its centre. However, the agenda in discussions so far has been limited to trade issues. Aditya Pareek and Suyash Desai discuss an approach India could take to further its strategic goals by helping Russia and Japan fix their troubled relationship.

