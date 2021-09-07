Ep. 655: The US Versus Facebook

In a renewed antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has alleged that Facebook used anticompetitive acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp to further its monopoly power. It also alleges that Facebook unfairly blocked rivals from accessing its application programming interface, or API. Rohan Seth talks to Sapni G Krishna and Prateek Waghre about the lawsuit and what it could mean for Facebook.

Link to the paper by Prateek Waghre and Vishal Ramprasad: https://takshashila.org.in/takshashila-working-paper-governance-of-dcns-i-categorisation-of-harms/

Link to a previous episode talking about FTC’s suit against Facebook: https://ivmpodcasts.com/all-things-policy-episode-list/2020/12/16/ep-477-is-the-ftc-suit-against-facebook-fair