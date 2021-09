Minimum Support Prices have been integral to Indian agriculture for decades. Sarthak Pradhan and Suman Joshi discuss the hows and whys of MSPs with Takshashila’s alumni Saurabh Karamchandani and Rakesh Kumar Yadav. The discussion traces the trajectory of the MSP regime from its origins to the multiple market failures it has caused.

This episode is based on Rakesh and Saurabh’s blog post – The Unintended: How the MSP regime induces market failures in India.