A government’s responsiveness to citizen’s preferences is dependent on a host of factors. In this episode, Suman Joshi and Sarthak Pradhan, discuss the dynamics between the three agents – politicians, bureaucrats, and citizens – and look at how these dynamics shape the government’s delivery of goods and services to citizen’s preferences.

Check out the paper referred to in the podcast – https://cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/web.sas.upenn.edu/dist/7/228/files/2021/07/Gov_responsiveness__ARPS_final.pdf