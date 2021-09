The 16th century saw the emergence of famous Rajput aristocratic households such as the Sisodias of Mewar – but it also saw the career of remarkable military entrepreneurs from relatively humble backgrounds, such as Silhadi of Raisen. Anirudh Kanisetti and Aditya Ramanathan explore his career and that of his descendants, and what it tells us about the military labour market and state formation in early modern India.

Click here to listen to Yuddha