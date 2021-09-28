Ep. 669: A Global Overview of COVID-19 Booster Shots

Concerns over waning immunity and SARS-CoV-2 variants have convinced some countries to deploy booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The World Health Organization has strongly objected to rich states delivering boosters to their vaccinated populations when poor states don’t have enough vaccines for their first dose. The WHO had called for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September. As this moratorium comes to an end, countries have come up with guidelines to administer booster doses. Priyal D’almeida and Ruturaj Gowaikar discuss the rationale behind booster shots, the guidelines governing them in different countries, and India’s stance.