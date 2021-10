Theyyam rituals in Kerala, performed annually by communities across the state, contain fascinating subaltern mythologies and musical practices passed down through centuries. Archaeologist and musician Aditya Mohanan joins Anirudh Kanisetti to discuss his latest research, an ethnomusicological study of Theyyam and its practitioners.

Read Aditya’s paper, “Sounds from a Silenced Divinity”, here.

Listen to Midhaven’s album, “Of the Lotus and the Thunderbolt”, here.