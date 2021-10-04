Ep. 673: The UK’s Space Strategy

The UK has released its first-ever National Space Strategy document, which emphasizes the importance of nurturing its space sector, its concerns about adversarial counter-space capabilities, and its desire for international collaboration towards mitigating in-orbit threats.

Aditya Ramanathan joins Aditya Pareek to discuss the document and think through what lessons it might hold for India.

