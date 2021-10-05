Ep. 674: Regulating Judicial Data

India’s judicial system is in need of a whole host of reforms. However, one crucial aspect of this reform process should be the regulation of judicial data. This requires ensuring the right balance between transparency and privacy.

In this episode, Aakanksha Mishra and Siddharth Mandrekar Rao talk to Sarthak Pradhan, about the reasons and the mechanisms for regulating judicial data.

Aakanksha Mishra is a Research Associate with Daksh. She is a dual-qualified lawyer eligible to practice in India and New York. Siddharth Mandrekar Rao is a Research Associate with Daksh. At Daksh, his research focuses on political economy and the judiciary.

Check out the paper discussed in the podcast – https://dakshindia.org/judicial-data-regulation/