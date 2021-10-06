Ep. 675: Afghanistan: 50 Days After Taliban’s Takeover

After 50 days of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the situation remains tense. The ISI-imposed interim government is struggling to provide political stability even as the humanitarian crisis worsens. As the interests of regional powers come into conflict in Afghanistan, what is likely to happen next? Arjun Gargeyas joins Anand Arni and Shrey Khanna to discuss the prospects of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Check out our recent document on this topic: Taliban’s Afghanistan Takeover: Assessment of Regional Powers and Indian Interests.

Also, read Shrey’s article here: 2021 isn’t Pakistan’s 1971

Suggested reading:

RUSI’s recent report – Russia and Iran: Disappointed Friends of the Taliban?

Click here to take our foreign policy survey – India’s Global Outlook Survey