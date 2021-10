September 2021 has been an important month for the future of the internet, in Russia and around the world. The Play Store and the App Store have bowed to pressure and removed a ‘smart voting’ app from Alexei Navalny’s team just before the Russian elections. Rohan Seth talks to Prateek Waghre and Sapni GK about implications for global cyberspace going forward.

