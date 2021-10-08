Ep: 677: Religion and the State in Medieval South India

The late 11th and early 12th centuries saw the origins of two remarkable religious traditions that have continued to survive to this day: Virashaivism and Srivaishnavism. Anirudh Kanisetti speaks to history scholars Revanth Utkalam and Prathik Sudha Murali to understand how they engaged with state and social structures in the medieval period.

