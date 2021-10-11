Ep. 678: What’s China doing in Africa?

Infrastructure projects and technology investments under BRI have led to a sustained expansion of China’s stake and presence across Africa. What is the aim of this engagement? Is there a larger power struggle between the West and China? Arjun Gargeyas talks to Ameera Rao about the possible implications of Chinese investments and influence in Africa.

