Ep. 682: Are the Balkans on Edge Again?

With recent headlines warning of impending hostilities between Serbia and Kosovo, there is greater attention again on the proverbial powder keg of conflict in Eastern Europe. The EU and NATO have expanded their influence in the Balkans in recent decades. Turkey and Russia, the two nations with historically significant influence in the region, continue to hold their own too. However, is conflict a serious possibility? And if so, what could be the global ramifications of such a development? Listen in as Aditya Pareek talks to Serbian journalist and geopolitical analyst Nikola Mikovic.