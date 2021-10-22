Ep. 686: A Practical Agenda for the Quad

The Quad grouping has launched several new initiatives over last few months. While this is an encouraging development, there are concerns that the grouping has way too many items on its plate. Which of these areas should the Quad prioritise and why? Listen in to Hayley Channer, Senior Policy Fellow at the Perth USAsia Centre in conversation with Pranay Kotasthane to find out.

Hayley is the author of a new report titled Roadmap to Quad Success: Practical Recommendations for Action and Sustainability which provides a novel framework for Quad engagement.

