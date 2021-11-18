Ep. 703: How Piped Water Empowers Women



Piped water allows women, the primary caretakers of a household, more time for labour and leisure, thus improving their bargaining capacity at home and in the labour market. Apurva Kumar and Suman Joshi discuss a new paper examining the impact of piped water on India’s women.

Suggested readings :

  1. Piped water – welfare and empowerment – empirical evidence from a gendered analysis in India by Ashish Kumar Sedai.
  2. With no tap at home, Indian women are wasting their lives transporting water (Article – Quartz India)
  3. Jal Jeevan Mission (website)
  4. Women and Water (Article – India Water Portal)