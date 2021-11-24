Ep. 707: India’s Jobless Growth

India’s economy has grown at 7% on average over the last thirty years, but employment elasticity has been constantly declining from 0.4 to 0.087. This number is significantly lower than the US (0.64) and Northern Europe (0.51). How can India increase employment elasticity? In this episode, Aarushi Kataria and Sridhar Krishna draw on ideas from Takshashila’s 20 Million Jobs project to look for ways India can create new jobs.

Suggested readings:

1. Education, labour and agriculture reforms will usher in individual freedom by Manish Sabharwal.

2. Trends and forecasting of employment intensity of growth in India by Puttanaik and Nayak.

3. The employment elasticity of economic growth by Morén and Wändal.