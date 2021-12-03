Ep. 714: Regulating the Cyberspace and International Relations

Cyberspace has become an important part of the strategic picture internationally. Its impact as a facilitator for our everyday lives is undeniable. It is a disruptor in the civilian space and on the modern battlefield. A rare consensus may seemingly be emerging on the need to address and negotiate norms for cyberspace internationally.

Sapni G K and Aditya Pareek join Oleg Shakirov, a Senior Expert at Center for Advanced Governance and a Consultant at PIR Center to discuss norms in the regulation of social media platforms, the Metaverse and more on the cyberspace.

