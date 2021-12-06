Ep. 715: Unpacking the National Family Health Survey (NFHS5) report

What does the decreased total fertility rate mean? How should we read the decreased sex ratio? How does India fare on the nutrition front? What could be a few policy implications of these? Apurva Kumar and Suman Joshi try to unpack these and other findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS5) report.

