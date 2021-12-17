Ep. 724: Our 2021 Reading List (Part 1)

2021 has been a long year. One thing that remained constant at Takshashila was our love for reading. Rohan Seth and Manoj Kewalramani join Nitin Pai to talk about their reading lists and learnings from policy, tech, international relations and beyond.
Here are some of the books mentioned, apologies if we were unable to capture all of them.
- India and the Bangladesh liberation war the definitive story by Chandrashekhar Dasgupta
- Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism by Dinyar Patel
- The Fractured Himalaya: India Tibet China 1949-1962 by Nirupama Rao
- Smokeless War: China’s Quest for Geopolitical Dominance by Manoj Kewalramani
- Experiments in Animal Behaviour: Cutting-Edge Research at Trifling Cost by Raghavendra Gadagkar
- Dear Data by Giorgia Lupi and Stefanie Posavec
- Naked Statistics: Stripping the Dread from the Data by Charles Wheelan
- A Trident of Wisdom by Abhinava Gupta and Jaideva Singh
- Who Are We?: An Enquiry into the Indian Mind and How We Came to Be Who We Are by Rajesh Kasturirangan
- The Courage To Be Disliked: How to free yourself, change your life and achieve real happiness by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga
- Fearless Freedom by Kavita Krishnan
- The War of the Poor by Eric Vuillard
- Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez
- Plagues and Peoples by William McNeill
- The WEIRDest People in the World: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous by Joseph Henrich