Ep. 727: The Fishermen Dispute and India – Sri Lanka Relations

The recent arrest of more than 50 fishermen by the Lankan Navy is bound to exert stress upon the India-Sri Lanka relations. The ongoing feud between the Tamil fishermen on the two sides of Palk Strait has coincided with China’s unprecedented outreach to the Tamil community in Sri Lanka. Why is China looking to increase its footprint in northern Sri Lanka? How is this going to impact the larger India-Sri Lanka-China equation? Prasanna Naidu talks to Shrey Khanna on the evolving geopolitical situation in Sri Lanka.

Here is an explainer video about the fishermen dispute – India and Sri Lanka’s violent fight over fish

Check out our courses: https://school.takshashila.org.in/