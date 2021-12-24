Ep. 729: Will Russia invade Ukraine?

With the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the USSR approaching, there is a significant Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border. After a similar crisis in April fizzled out, there are again renewed fears that an offensive may be in the offing. A set of two draft treaties published by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin’s sharp rhetoric about the need for Russia to receive legally binding security guarantees is making headlines. Prasanna Naidu joins Aditya Pareek to unpack the recent developments and possible scenarios in which the crisis may pan out.

