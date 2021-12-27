Ep. 30: Our 2021 Reading List (Part 2)

2021 has been a long year. One thing that remained constant was Takshashila’s love for books. Rohan Seth talks to Nitin Pai and Manoj Kewalramani to discuss their reading lists for this year.

  1. The Alexandria Quartet by Lawrence Durrell
  2. The Legend of the Condor Heroes by Jin Yong
  3. Once an Eagle by Anton Myrer
  4. The Dandelion Dynasty Series by Ken Liu
  5. All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque
  6. A Time to Love and a Time to Die by Erich Maria
  7. Death: A Life by George Pendle
  8. The Jeeves Collection by P.G. Wodehouse
  9. The Origin of Satan by Elaine Pagels
  10. From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party by Tony Saich
  11. Tiananmen Square: The Making of a Protest by Vijay Gokhale
  12. The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India by Vijay Gokhale
  13. The Fractured Himalaya: India Tibet China 1949-1962 by Nirupama Rao
  14. Smokeless War: China’s Quest for Geopolitical Dominance by Manoj Kewalramani
  15. A Collection of Essays of Mao Zedong
  16. The Strategy of Denial: American Defense in an Age of Great Power Conflict by Elbridge A. Colby
  17. The Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order (Bridging the Gap) by Rush Doshi
  18. Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence by Ryan Hass
  19. Wanderers, Kings, Merchants: The Story of India through Its Languages by Peggy Mohan
  20. The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won by Victor Davis Hanson
  21. Liberalism: The Life of an Idea by Edmund Fawcett
  22. How Innovation Works by Matt Ridley
  23. Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi by Vinay Sitapati
  24. Rethinking Chinese politics by Joseph Fewsmith
  25. Nehru, Tibet and China by AS Bhasin’s
  26. David Shum’s Red Roulette
  27. China’s Western Horizon: Beijing and the New Geopolitics of Eurasia by Daniel Market
  28. Superpower Interrupted by Michael Shuman
  29. In the Dragon’s Shadow: Southeast Asia in the Chinese Century by Sebastian Strangio
  30. Pradeep Chhibber, Ideology and Identity: The Changing Party Systems of India
  31. Zealot by Reza Aslan
  32. Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman (Nitin’s Book of the Year)