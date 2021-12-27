Ep. 30: Our 2021 Reading List (Part 2)

2021 has been a long year. One thing that remained constant was Takshashila’s love for books. Rohan Seth talks to Nitin Pai and Manoj Kewalramani to discuss their reading lists for this year.
NOTE: We won’t have episodes on 30th and 31st December 2021, due to New Year’s Eve.
- The Alexandria Quartet by Lawrence Durrell
- The Legend of the Condor Heroes by Jin Yong
- Once an Eagle by Anton Myrer
- The Dandelion Dynasty Series by Ken Liu
- All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque
- A Time to Love and a Time to Die by Erich Maria
- Death: A Life by George Pendle
- The Jeeves Collection by P.G. Wodehouse
- The Origin of Satan by Elaine Pagels
- From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party by Tony Saich
- Tiananmen Square: The Making of a Protest by Vijay Gokhale
- The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India by Vijay Gokhale
- The Fractured Himalaya: India Tibet China 1949-1962 by Nirupama Rao
- Smokeless War: China’s Quest for Geopolitical Dominance by Manoj Kewalramani
- A Collection of Essays of Mao Zedong
- The Strategy of Denial: American Defense in an Age of Great Power Conflict by Elbridge A. Colby
- The Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order (Bridging the Gap) by Rush Doshi
- Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence by Ryan Hass
- Wanderers, Kings, Merchants: The Story of India through Its Languages by Peggy Mohan
- The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won by Victor Davis Hanson
- Liberalism: The Life of an Idea by Edmund Fawcett
- How Innovation Works by Matt Ridley
- Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi by Vinay Sitapati
- Rethinking Chinese politics by Joseph Fewsmith
- Nehru, Tibet and China by AS Bhasin’s
- David Shum’s Red Roulette
- China’s Western Horizon: Beijing and the New Geopolitics of Eurasia by Daniel Market
- Superpower Interrupted by Michael Shuman
- In the Dragon’s Shadow: Southeast Asia in the Chinese Century by Sebastian Strangio
- Pradeep Chhibber, Ideology and Identity: The Changing Party Systems of India
- Zealot by Reza Aslan
- Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman (Nitin’s Book of the Year)