Ep. 733: Why China’s Technical Standardisation Strategy Matters

The talks of China’s ‘2035 Standards Project’ have materialised in the form of a guideline document released by the Chinese government. Arjun Gargeyas talks to Megha Pardhi about the recently released National Standardisation Development Outline document and the key takeaways from the proposed technical standardisation strategy of China.

Read Arjun’s articles on this topic here:

1. Why China’s quest to dominate global tech standards may be elusive for Beijing

2. India Can Take Lessons From China’s Technical Standardisation Strategy

