Ep. 738: In Apple CCI Antitrusts

In August 2021, the Together We Fight Society (TWFS) filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging that Apple was abusing its dominant position in the app stores market. In a recent order, the CCI noted that the allegations merit further investigation and directed the Director-General to do so. In this episode, Rohan Seth joins Sapni GK and Prateek Waghre to discuss the details of the order.

Click here to listen to our podcast on the EPIC Games v/s Apple Lawsuit

Click here to view the CCI order

Check out Takshashila’s courses: https://school.takshashila.org.in/