EP. 744: Google v/s News Publishers

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents the digital arms of a number of legacy media organisations has alleged that Google’s conduct has violated various provisions of the Competition Act. In a recently passed order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has directed the Director-General to investigate these charges. Rohan Seth joins Sapni GK and Prateek Waghre to unpack the order.

Click here to read the CCI order

Suggested readings:

1. Details from recently unredacted documents in the Texas AG’s case against Google: Google’s Alleged Scheme to Corner the Online Ad Market

2. Dina Srinivasan’s paper: ‘Why Google Dominates Advertising Markets‘

