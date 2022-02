Last month, The Lancet Commission on Value of Death released their report, advocating for a return to death as a socio-cultural event. Is death now “over medicalised”? What are the policy implications of this? Should we legalise assisted dying and euthanasia? Listen to this episode with Shrey Khanna and Harshit Kukreja to find out.

Suggested Reading:

Report of the Lancet Commission on the Value of Death: bringing death back into life