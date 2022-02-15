Ep. 762: The Full Spectrum of Russian Foreign Policy

Tensions between Russia and the West are making headlines, with a lot of hysteria around the ongoing negotiations and developments in the European security sphere. With considerable intrigue in the global information ecosystem, current events may have a lasting impact on cyberspace, outer space and public diplomacy. Sapni G K and Aditya Pareek speak to Dr. Elena Chernenko about Russia’s foreign affairs across domains like cyberspace, outer space and public diplomacy.

Dr. Elena Chernenko, is a Special Correspondent at the Russian Business Newspaper, Kommersant. She covers subjects ranging from Arms Control, Cyberspace, Outer Space and the whole spectrum of Russian diplomacy and International Affairs.