Ep. 770: India and the Future of Space Stations

In 2031, the International Space Station is due to deorbit and crash into the Pacific Ocean. It will be replaced by the state-operated space stations of Russia and China and as well as commercial space stations operated by US-based companies. India also hopes to have an experimental space station in orbit by 2030. But even if it meets this goal, it will remain far behind other spacefarers. Aditya Ramanathan and Aditya Pareek argue that the only way for India to catch up will be to aggressively seek out collaborations.