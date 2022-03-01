Ep. 772: Mapping India’s Legal Landscape on Online Harms

As India tries to figure out how to govern Digital Communication Networks (DCNs), there are already laws applicable to harms which may occur on the internet. In this episode, Rohan Seth, Prateek Waghre and Sapni G K discuss Sapni’s document which maps the current legal landscape on online harms in India. This is the 3rd document in our series on the Governance of DCNs.

Links mentioned in the episode:

Read Sapni’s document here

Read the working paper on the categorisation of harms attributed to DCNs – “Governance of DCNs I: Categorisation of Harms”

Read the discussion document on benefits/opportunities associated with DCNs – “Governance of DCNs II: Opportunities and Benefits”

See Prateek’s tracker for arrests for social media posts – Tracking Arrests / Cases / FIRs / Threat(s) / Detentions related to posts on Social Media