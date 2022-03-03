Ep. 774: Sex Education in India

In today’s globalised world where we are connected through technology and where information travels very fast, addressing topics such as sex education has become increasingly crucial. Conservative beliefs on sex are becoming obsolete day by day, especially in India, where the teenage population is expanding and attitudes about sex are changing due to the impact of media. In today’s episode, Priyal Lyncia D’almeida and Mahek Nankani discuss the problems associated with the current sex education system and the need for a comprehensive sex education curriculum for India.

Resources mentioned in the episode:

Mahek Nankani’s oped on sex education

Need for Comprehensive Sex Education: Moving Beyond Birds & Bees – Padmini Vaidyanathan, The Quint.