भारत में वाहनों का इलेक्ट्रिक भविष्य

What does the future of electric vehicles and electric storage in India look like? Charging stations or battery swapping – which model is better for Indian conditions? What role can the government play to encourage this industry? We take stock of the EV revolution in India with Rahul Raj, co-founder of energy storage solution company, Inverted Energy.

शहरों में आजकल एक-दो इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियाँ दिख ही जाती है, चाहे वो कार हो, रिक्शा हो या फिर स्कूटर | तो इस बार की पुलियाबाज़ी भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के भविष्य पर इनवर्टेड एनर्जी के सह-संस्थापक राहुल राज के साथ| गाड़ियों के अलावा राहुल ने बड़े विस्तार से बैटरी टेक्नोलॉजी, चार्जिंग और बैटरी स्वैपिंग के बारे में चर्चा की|

