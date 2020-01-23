Podcast PuliyaBaazi

भारत में वाहनों का इलेक्ट्रिक भविष्य

23 Jan, 2020
Pragati Staff

What does the future of electric vehicles and electric storage in India look like? Charging stations or battery swapping – which model is better for Indian conditions? What role can the government play to encourage this industry? We take stock of the EV revolution in India with Rahul Raj, co-founder of energy storage solution company, Inverted Energy.

शहरों में आजकल एक-दो इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियाँ दिख ही जाती है, चाहे वो कार हो, रिक्शा हो या फिर स्कूटर | तो इस बार की पुलियाबाज़ी भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों के भविष्य पर इनवर्टेड एनर्जी के सह-संस्थापक राहुल राज के साथ| गाड़ियों के अलावा राहुल ने बड़े विस्तार से बैटरी टेक्नोलॉजी, चार्जिंग और बैटरी स्वैपिंग के बारे में चर्चा की|

Puliyabaazi is on these platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/puliyabaazi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puliyabaazi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puliyabaazi/
Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunesGoogle Podcasts, CastboxAudioBoomYouTube or any other podcast app.

Please share

About the author

View All Posts

Pragati Staff

Pragati Staff is the best staff ever. I mean, we've seen a lot of staff, and let us tell you this, this is THE BEST. Haters will hate. SAD.

Follow us