फिलॉसफी का फ़लसफ़ा

Karl Popper once said “We are all philosophers; we all accept certain philosophical theories, if only unconsciously.” But what does the formal academic discipline of philosophy entail? How does a philosophical inquiry help us resolve some fundamental dilemmas in our minds? This is the focus of this puliyabaazi with Sushruth Ravish, research scholar at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Department of Philosophy.

इस पुलियाबाज़ी में दर्शन दर्शनशास्त्र के! वैसे तो हम सब जाने-अनजाने में फिलॉसॉफी से जुड़े सवालों पर ग़ौर करते है पर इस फील्ड के मूल स्तंभ क्या है ? ये दर्शनशास्त्र होता क्या है? ये फिलॉसफर करते क्या है? या “धर्म” को भी दर्शनशास्त्र की एक शाखा के रूप में देखा जा सकता है? हर विषय के कुछ औज़ार होते है, तो फ़िलॉसफ़र की “टूल-किट” में क्या होता है? इन्हीं सवालों को गहराई से समझा रहे है इस पुलियाबाज़ी में सुश्रुत रविश, आईआईटी बॉम्बे के फिलॉसॉफी डिपार्टमेंट के रिसर्च स्कॉलर |

Readings:

Think – A compelling Introduction to Philosophy by Simon Blackburn (A theme-wise introduction to western philosophy) A Little History of Philosophy by Nigel Warburton (A breezy historical overview of thinkers from pre-Socratics to Peter Singer) Sophie’s World by Jostein Gaarder (A best-selling Norwegian novel where a philosopher introduces his daughter to philosophical thinking through intriguing set-ups) Philosophy: A Very Short Introduction by Edward Craig (There are plenty more titles related to philosophy in this accessible to all series) History of Indian Philosophy by Purushottama Bilimoria ( A comprehensive as well as a contemporary overview of Indian Philosophy) http://www.wi-phi.com/ ( Bite-sized videos of concepts in philosophy) https://historyofphilosophy.net/ (Podcast that covers lesser discussed philosophers from around the world) http://justiceharvard.org/ (Eminent public philosopher Michael Sandel’s philosophical engagements in and out of the classroom)

