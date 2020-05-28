Podcast PuliyaBaazi

#64 पाताल की होड: कोविड-19 और नई विश्व व्यवस्था

28 May, 2020
Pragati Staff

In this episode, we discuss how COVID-19 is likely to affect geopolitical and geoeconomic trends. Pranay and Saurabh discuss how the world might change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how this new world order will affect India, the domestic policy reforms needed to prosper in this world, and India’s foreign policy outlook for a changed world.

कोविड-19 की वजह से विश्व व्यवस्था में कई बड़े बदलाव आ रहे हैं | आर्थिक तौर पर सरकारें “आत्मनिर्भरता” का नारा फिर से उठा रही हैं जबकि राजनैतिक तौर पर चीन के अक्खड़पन के खिलाफ कई देश ठोस कदम उठा रहे है | तो इसी बदलती विश्व व्यवस्था पर चर्चा प्रणय और सौरभ के साथ |

Readings:

  1. Takshashila Discussion SlideDoc by Pranay Kotasthane, Akshay Alladi, Anirudh Kanisetti, Anupam Manur on India in the Post COVID-19 World Order
  2. Takshashila Discussion Document on ‘India’s Strategies for a New World Order’
  3. Pranay Kotasthane on ‘Ingredients of a New World Order’
  4. The Pragati Podcast episode on ‘A New Brave World Order’
  5. Opinion piece in Rajasthan Patrika ‘भारत कैसे तैयारी करें नयी विश्व-व्यवस्था से निपटने के लिए’

