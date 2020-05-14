63 राजनैतिक दल, सोशल मीडिया, और टेक्नोलॉजी

How and why do Indian political parties use digital platforms such as Twitter even though only a small percentage of the Indian population is on this platform? Is a techno-savvy image a bane or a boon for a politician in India? Are different social media platforms suited for different kinds of political uses? Listen to this Puliyabaazi with Joyojeet Pal (@joyopal) who researches the use of social media in mainstream politics, specifically around political brand building in India. Joyojeet is an Associate Professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, on leave at Microsoft Research India, where he is part of the Technology for Emerging Markets group.

Disclaimer: The views shared are personal and not linked to the organisations the guest is a part of.

इस बार की पुलियाबाज़ी राजनीति और सोशल मीडिया पर, प्रॉफेसर जोयोजीत पाल (@joyopal) के साथ | जोयोजीत ने सोशल मीडिया और टेक्नॉलजी का राजनीतिक गुट कैसे उपयोग करते है उस पर काफ़ी शोधकार्य किया है | उनके साथ हमने इन सवालों पर चर्चा की:

१. COVID-१९ के दौरान सोशल मीडिया पर झूठी खबरें किस तरह बदली है?

२. ऐसा क्या है ट्विटर में कि वह रजनैतिज्ञों का पसंदीदा सोशल मीडिया प्लाट्फ़ोर्म बन गया है?

३. ट्विटर का प्रतिरोधियों के ख़िलाफ़ messaging में किस प्रकार प्रयोग होता है?

४. २०१४ और २०१९ मतदान में राजनैतिक दलों द्वारा सोशल मीडिया उपयोग में क्या बदलाव है?

५. Whatsapp, ट्विटर, फ़ेस्बुक इत्यादि के क्या राजनैतिक दल अलग-अलग उद्देश्य के लिए उपयोग करते है? इन सब के पीछे क्या मशीनरी है?

६. टिक टोक जैसे माध्यम का क्या रोल है हमारी राजनीति में?

(जोयोजीत ने अपने निजी विचार है शेयर किये है, किसी संस्थान के विचार नहीं)

