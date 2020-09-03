71: हिंदी-उर्दू: इतिहास और राजनीतिकरण

This Puliyabaazi is a deep dive on the Hindi language – the origins, relationship with Urdu and Sanskrit, and about concerns over its imposition. We are joined by Abhishek Avtans (@avtansa), a linguist and lecturer of Hindi at Leiden University. Abhishek also gives a fascinating account of the politics of language in India.

यह है पुलियाबासी पुलियाबाज़ी की जुबां पर | अभिषेक अवतंस (@avtansa), भाषावैज्ञानिक और लीडेन यूनिवर्सिटी में हिंदी शिक्षक, दे रहे है एक मास्टरक्लास हिंदी के इतिहास और राजनीतिकरण पर | अभिषेक से हमने चर्चा की कई भाषा सम्बंधित कई ज्वलंत मुद्दों पर:

क्या जो हिंदी आज बोली जाती है वह खड़ी बोली का एक विकसित रूप है? उर्दू-हिंदी – क्या इन दोनो को अलग अलग भाषा मानना चाहिए? सरकारी भाषा बनने से हिंदी पर क्या असर पड़ा है? इंटर्नेट के आने से हिंदी में कुछ बदलाव आया है क्या? इंटर्नेट के आने से हिंदी का फैलाव बढ़ा है या घटा है? भाषा पर राजनीति तो काफ़ी पुरानी है। भाषा के प्रति भक्ति होना ठीक है क्या? अगर एक भाषा का पतन हो भी जाए तो क्या फ़रक पड़ता है?

Readings:

Abhishek’s blog on linguistics and Hindi https://avtans.com/ The Secret Language of Palanquin Bearers, Blogpost by Abhishek Avtans The non-profit Eklavya is doing excellent work in popularising Hindi. Check their magazines and books her: https://www.eklavya.in/eklavya-books-pdf A compilation of Hindi literature – Pustak.org Hindi Audio Books from Rajkamal on StoryTel

