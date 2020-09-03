71: हिंदी-उर्दू: इतिहास और राजनीतिकरण

This Puliyabaazi is a deep dive on the Hindi language – the origins, relationship with Urdu and Sanskrit, and about concerns over its imposition. We are joined by Abhishek Avtans (@avtansa), a linguist and lecturer of Hindi at Leiden University. Abhishek also gives a fascinating account of the politics of language in India.
यह है पुलियाबासी पुलियाबाज़ी की जुबां पर | अभिषेक अवतंस (@avtansa), भाषावैज्ञानिक और लीडेन यूनिवर्सिटी में हिंदी शिक्षक, दे रहे है एक मास्टरक्लास हिंदी के इतिहास और राजनीतिकरण पर | अभिषेक से हमने चर्चा की कई भाषा सम्बंधित कई ज्वलंत मुद्दों पर:
- क्या जो हिंदी आज बोली जाती है वह खड़ी बोली का एक विकसित रूप है?
- उर्दू-हिंदी – क्या इन दोनो को अलग अलग भाषा मानना चाहिए?
- सरकारी भाषा बनने से हिंदी पर क्या असर पड़ा है?
- इंटर्नेट के आने से हिंदी में कुछ बदलाव आया है क्या? इंटर्नेट के आने से हिंदी का फैलाव बढ़ा है या घटा है?
- भाषा पर राजनीति तो काफ़ी पुरानी है। भाषा के प्रति भक्ति होना ठीक है क्या? अगर एक भाषा का पतन हो भी जाए तो क्या फ़रक पड़ता है?
Readings:
- Abhishek’s blog on linguistics and Hindi https://avtans.com/
- The Secret Language of Palanquin Bearers, Blogpost by Abhishek Avtans
- The non-profit Eklavya is doing excellent work in popularising Hindi. Check their magazines and books her: https://www.eklavya.in/eklavya-books-pdf
- A compilation of Hindi literature – Pustak.org
- Hindi Audio Books from Rajkamal on StoryTel
