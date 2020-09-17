72: आपातकाल की नीति

Indian governments run hundreds of policies in the name of social protection. Given the adverse economic impact of COVID-19, the focus is back on these policies to provide some relief to the worst-affected. So this episode is all about understanding social protection policies better. Joining us is Saksham Khosla (@khoslasaksham), Associate Consultant at Dalberg.

सामाजिक सुरक्षा क्या है? भारत की सरकारों के खर्च का कितना हिस्सा सामाजिक सुरक्षा विषयों पर किया जाता है? यह PDS, UBI, ICDS, नरेगा वगैरह का उद्देश्य क्या है? यह सवाल ख़राब अर्थव्यवस्था के चलते और भी प्रासंगिक गए है | इन नीतियों को समझा रहे है सक्षम खोसला, जो कि डालबर्ग में एसोसिएट कंसलटेंट है |

