Ep. 87: जबरन का चंदा. Compulsory Philanthropy.

In the next #By2 series, Saurabh and Pranay discuss three things. One, a solution for changing incentives of government companies without an outright sale of all assets. Two, the absolute joy of seeing and hearing Mars courtesy NASA’s Perseverance. And three, why mandatory corporate social responsibility provisions are counterproductive.
इस एपिसोड में तीन मुख़्तलिफ़ मुद्दों पर #By2 पुलियाबाज़ी। एक, निजीकरण की गति बढ़ाने के लिए एक नया सुझाव। दो, मंगल गृह की तस्वीरें। और तीन, कम्पनियों पर सरकार का बोझ डालने का परिणाम|
Five Paths of Disinvestment in India by Sudipto Banerjee, Renuka Sane, and Srishti Sharma
Does Mandated Corporate Social Responsibility Reduce Intrinsic Motivation? Evidence from India, by Shivram Rajgopal and Prasanna Tantri
Anticipating the Unintended #108 on compulsory philanthropy
